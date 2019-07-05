Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

We are comparing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 560.29 N/A -0.18 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 74.02 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 82.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 41.6% respectively. About 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.