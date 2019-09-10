Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1112.12 N/A -0.17 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Geron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s 155.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 156.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 31.8%. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.