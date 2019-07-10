Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.18 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.40 N/A 3.71 24.22

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.