Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 59.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.