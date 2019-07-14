Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 671.58 N/A -0.18 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 109.50 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 13.72%. About 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.