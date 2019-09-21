Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.42 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 53.85% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.