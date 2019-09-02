Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1097.41 N/A -0.17 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and CohBar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and CohBar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares. 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.