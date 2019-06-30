Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 556.46 N/A -0.18 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 47.88 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $25.88, which is potential 20.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.