Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 663.91 N/A -0.17 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 12.06 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 47.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 59.8% respectively. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.