Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1146.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.69 N/A 1.15 73.62

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 86.2%. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has weaker performance than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.