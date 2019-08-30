Reviewing NxStage Medical Inc. (NXTM)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NxStage Medical Inc. 73 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NxStage Medical Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NxStage Medical Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NxStage Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.91% of NxStage Medical Inc. shares and 11.3% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of NxStage Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NxStage Medical Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

Summary

NxStage Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sensus Healthcare Inc.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.