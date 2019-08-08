Reviewing NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)’s and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors N.V. 95 3.23 N/A 6.61 15.64 Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 18 0.76 N/A 2.46 6.91

Table 1 highlights NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Intertechnology Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0.00% 19.1% 9.9% Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors N.V. 0 2 4 2.67 Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is $109.17, with potential upside of 6.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 86.4% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NXP Semiconductors N.V. -2% 3.47% -1.52% 17.86% 9.03% 41.09% Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -2.02% 2.41% -13.04% -12.14% -32.14% -5.61%

For the past year NXP Semiconductors N.V. has 41.09% stronger performance while Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has -5.61% weaker performance.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. beats Vishay Intertechnology Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. The company also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, it delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices, including microcontrollers, as well as secure mobile transaction solutions and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Further, the company provides standard semiconductor components, such as small signal discretes, power discretes, protection and signal conditioning devices, and standard logic devices. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. NXP Semiconductors N.V. markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.