Reviewing NVR Inc. (NVR)’s and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)’s results

NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) are two firms in the Residential Construction that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR Inc. 3,020 1.64 N/A 203.60 16.28 The New Home Company Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR Inc. 0.00% 46.9% 26% The New Home Company Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

NVR Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The New Home Company Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NVR Inc. and The New Home Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NVR Inc. is $3495, with potential upside of 5.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of NVR Inc. shares and 71.8% of The New Home Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of NVR Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of The New Home Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVR Inc. 2.71% 10.57% 27.48% 43.22% 8.64% 36.05% The New Home Company Inc. -4.21% -18.64% -36.75% -44.04% -55.23% -17.4%

For the past year NVR Inc. had bullish trend while The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NVR Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc.

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and upscale buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.