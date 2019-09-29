Reviewing NVR Inc. (NVR)’s and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s results

Both NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) are each other’s competitor in the Residential Construction industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR Inc. 3,602 1.65 3.53M 207.65 16.11 Century Communities Inc. 29 0.95 25.90M 3.16 8.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Century Communities Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NVR Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. NVR Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Century Communities Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR Inc. 97,988.60% 45.6% 25.3% Century Communities Inc. 90,591,115.77% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NVR Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. Century Communities Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

NVR Inc. and Century Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Century Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NVR Inc.’s consensus target price is $3495, while its potential downside is -3.63%. On the other hand, Century Communities Inc.’s potential upside is 6.56% and its consensus target price is $32.5. The data provided earlier shows that Century Communities Inc. appears more favorable than NVR Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NVR Inc. and Century Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 96.4% respectively. About 5.8% of NVR Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Century Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVR Inc. -1.12% -0.7% 5.05% 26.2% 23.37% 37.22% Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73%

For the past year NVR Inc. was less bullish than Century Communities Inc.

Summary

NVR Inc. beats Century Communities Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and upscale buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.