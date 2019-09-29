Reviewing NVR Inc. (NVR)’s and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s results

Both NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) are each other’s competitor in the Residential Construction industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NVR Inc.
|3,602
|1.65
|3.53M
|207.65
|16.11
|Century Communities Inc.
|29
|0.95
|25.90M
|3.16
|8.74
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Century Communities Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NVR Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. NVR Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Century Communities Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NVR Inc.
|97,988.60%
|45.6%
|25.3%
|Century Communities Inc.
|90,591,115.77%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
NVR Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. Century Communities Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
NVR Inc. and Century Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NVR Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Century Communities Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NVR Inc.’s consensus target price is $3495, while its potential downside is -3.63%. On the other hand, Century Communities Inc.’s potential upside is 6.56% and its consensus target price is $32.5. The data provided earlier shows that Century Communities Inc. appears more favorable than NVR Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both NVR Inc. and Century Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.6% and 96.4% respectively. About 5.8% of NVR Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Century Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NVR Inc.
|-1.12%
|-0.7%
|5.05%
|26.2%
|23.37%
|37.22%
|Century Communities Inc.
|6.24%
|4.31%
|9.67%
|22.97%
|-7.02%
|59.73%
For the past year NVR Inc. was less bullish than Century Communities Inc.
Summary
NVR Inc. beats Century Communities Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.
NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and upscale buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
