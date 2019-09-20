Reviewing nVent Electric plc (NVT)’s and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s results

Both nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 25 1.67 N/A 1.30 19.01 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.97 N/A 0.50 10.32

Table 1 highlights nVent Electric plc and Qualstar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qualstar Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than nVent Electric plc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. nVent Electric plc is currently more expensive than Qualstar Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has nVent Electric plc and Qualstar Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4%

Liquidity

nVent Electric plc has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Qualstar Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for nVent Electric plc and Qualstar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00 Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of nVent Electric plc is $23, with potential upside of 5.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both nVent Electric plc and Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 16.6% respectively. About 0.3% of nVent Electric plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Qualstar Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37% Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33%

For the past year nVent Electric plc has 10.37% stronger performance while Qualstar Corporation has -1.33% weaker performance.

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats on 9 of the 11 factors Qualstar Corporation.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.