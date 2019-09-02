Reviewing nVent Electric plc (NVT)’s and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s results

As Diversified Electronics companies, nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 25 1.52 N/A 1.30 19.01 Intevac Inc. 5 1.15 N/A 0.25 20.56

Table 1 highlights nVent Electric plc and Intevac Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intevac Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than nVent Electric plc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. nVent Electric plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Intevac Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Liquidity

nVent Electric plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intevac Inc. are 3.4 and 2.2 respectively. Intevac Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered nVent Electric plc and Intevac Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 1 0 2.00 Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 13.52% for nVent Electric plc with consensus price target of $23. On the other hand, Intevac Inc.’s potential upside is 43.74% and its consensus price target is $7. The results provided earlier shows that Intevac Inc. appears more favorable than nVent Electric plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of nVent Electric plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Intevac Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of nVent Electric plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Intevac Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37% Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72%

For the past year nVent Electric plc had bullish trend while Intevac Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats Intevac Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.