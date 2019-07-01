Reviewing nVent Electric plc (NVT)’s and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s results

We are comparing nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric plc 25 1.97 N/A 1.30 19.28 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 1.82 N/A 0.53 46.35

Demonstrates nVent Electric plc and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than nVent Electric plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. nVent Electric plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.00% 4.1% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of nVent Electric plc is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for nVent Electric plc and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric plc 0 0 2 3.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.90% for nVent Electric plc with average price target of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of nVent Electric plc shares and 17.2% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares. nVent Electric plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 8.6% are Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nVent Electric plc -4.19% -10.44% -4.45% -2.14% -1.99% 11.93% Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0% -0.04% 2.32% -11.61% -3.43% -0.68%

For the past year nVent Electric plc had bullish trend while Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats on 9 of the 11 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.