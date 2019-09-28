Reviewing NVE Corporation (NVEC)’s and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s results

Since NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) are part of the Semiconductor – Specialized industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE Corporation 68 0.00 4.76M 2.92 23.01 Sunrun Inc. 16 2.46 76.16M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE Corporation 7,008,244.99% 17% 16.8% Sunrun Inc. 480,808,080.81% -1.6% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

NVE Corporation has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunrun Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.1 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NVE Corporation. Its rival Sunrun Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. NVE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunrun Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrun Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sunrun Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 23.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NVE Corporation and Sunrun Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 87.7% respectively. About 1.86% of NVE Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Sunrun Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NVE Corporation -2.57% -3.83% -29.24% -28.15% -37.5% -23.21% Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93%

For the past year NVE Corporation has -23.21% weaker performance while Sunrun Inc. has 74.93% stronger performance.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.