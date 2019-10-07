Reviewing NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE)’s and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s results

NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) and KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) compete against each other in the Technical Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global Inc. 67 0.76 9.72M 2.39 33.28 KBR Inc. 25 1.14 140.24M 1.30 20.32

Table 1 highlights NV5 Global Inc. and KBR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBR Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NV5 Global Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. NV5 Global Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of KBR Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NV5 Global Inc. and KBR Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global Inc. 14,498,806.68% 9.8% 6.9% KBR Inc. 554,089,292.77% 10.9% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

NV5 Global Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KBR Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NV5 Global Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival KBR Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. NV5 Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KBR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NV5 Global Inc. and KBR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KBR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KBR Inc.’s average target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 10.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of NV5 Global Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.9% of KBR Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NV5 Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of KBR Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NV5 Global Inc. -6.88% -3.39% 26.71% 14.66% 8.57% 31.25% KBR Inc. -1.53% 5.18% 17.51% 52.4% 36.33% 73.78%

For the past year NV5 Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBR Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors NV5 Global Inc. beats KBR Inc.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. The company offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting. It also provides civil program management services comprising governmental outsourcing and consulting services; and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers energy services, including inspection, and assistance in permitting; and traditional engineering services, such as energy and underground transmission and distribution, substation engineering, and power generation facility design services and surveying. Further, it provides environmental services comprising investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segmentÂ’s services include research and development, systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration, and program management, as well as operations, maintenance, and field logistic services. The Technology & Consulting segment provides proprietary technology that focuses on the monetization of hydrocarbons primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining; gasification; oil and gas consulting; integrity management; naval architecture and proprietary hulls; and downstream consulting. The Engineering & Construction segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions for onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/gas to liquids; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; and offshore oil and gas, including shallow-water, deep-water, and subsea. This segment also provides floating solutions, including floating production units; floating production, storage, and offshore; floating liquefied natural gas; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as differentiated EPC, program management, and maintenance services. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.