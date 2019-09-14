Reviewing Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES)’s and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Waste Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 6 0.33 N/A -2.69 0.00 Waste Connections Inc. 91 4.53 N/A 2.07 43.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.1% -11.8% Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Waste Connections Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Waste Connections Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Waste Connections Inc.’s consensus price target is $99.25, while its potential upside is 12.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 70.3%. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Waste Connections Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05% Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18%

For the past year Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Waste Connections Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.