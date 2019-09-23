Reviewing Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES)’s and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s results

Both Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 6 0.33 N/A -2.69 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 49 1.35 N/A -3.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Stericycle Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Stericycle Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.1% -11.8% Stericycle Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -4.6%

Liquidity

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Stericycle Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stericycle Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Stericycle Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stericycle Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Stericycle Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus price target and a 13.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares and 0% of Stericycle Inc. shares. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Stericycle Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05% Stericycle Inc. -2.71% -2.13% -19.3% 3.91% -33.8% 25.27%

For the past year Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has -53.05% weaker performance while Stericycle Inc. has 25.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Stericycle Inc. beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. Its products and services include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products. The company also offers compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names; live voice and automated communication services, including afterhours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminders, secure messaging, and event registration; and mailback solutions for regulated medical waste, universal wastes, pharmaceutical wastes, and other specialty wastes. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, physician and dental practices, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, etc.; retailers and manufacturers; financial and professional service providers; governmental entities; and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.