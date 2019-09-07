Reviewing Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES)’s and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s results

We are comparing Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 6 0.31 N/A -2.69 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Covanta Holding Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.1% -11.8% Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 4%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. Its rival Covanta Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Covanta Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Covanta Holding Corporation has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 4.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Covanta Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 84.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Covanta Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05% Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32%

For the past year Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Covanta Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Covanta Holding Corporation beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.