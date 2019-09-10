Reviewing Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)’s and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s results

Both Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.70
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|2
|66.51
|N/A
|0.22
|7.05
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|0.00%
|6.6%
|4.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.24% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 46% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares. Competitively, 22.93% are Equus Total Return Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.22%
|2.46%
|3.65%
|10.25%
|8.72%
|13.82%
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|-8.82%
|-7.11%
|-15.3%
|-24.39%
|-35.15%
|-20.92%
For the past year Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Equus Total Return Inc. beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
