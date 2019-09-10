Reviewing Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)’s and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s results

Both Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.70 N/A -0.05 0.00 Equus Total Return Inc. 2 66.51 N/A 0.22 7.05

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Equus Total Return Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 4.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.24% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 46% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares. Competitively, 22.93% are Equus Total Return Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82% Equus Total Return Inc. -8.82% -7.11% -15.3% -24.39% -35.15% -20.92%

For the past year Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Equus Total Return Inc. beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.