Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.65
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 4.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
