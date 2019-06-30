Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.65 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 4.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.93% are Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.