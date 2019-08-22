Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.98
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
