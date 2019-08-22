Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.98 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.