Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund