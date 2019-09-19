Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
