Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.39 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 6.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 37.23%. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.