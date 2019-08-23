Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|4.39
|N/A
|0.14
|43.48
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Competitively BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 6.18%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 37.23%. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-0.17%
|-1.32%
|-1.64%
|-1.8%
|0.17%
|13.42%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
