Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 36.43 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 83.6%. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.