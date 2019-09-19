Reviewing Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|38
|36.43
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 83.6%. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.