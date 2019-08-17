Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.
