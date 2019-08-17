Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.