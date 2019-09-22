Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 65.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 31.55%. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.