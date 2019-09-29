Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.