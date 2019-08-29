Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 30.57% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The competitors have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.