Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)’s results

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.63 N/A 0.86 25.28

Demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 33.45% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.