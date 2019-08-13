Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 51.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.