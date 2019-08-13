Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 51.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
