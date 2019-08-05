Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s results

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.29 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.