Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s results

Since Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.55 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 25.04%. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.