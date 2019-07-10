Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cannae Holdings Inc.
|24
|1.78
|N/A
|0.33
|78.17
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cannae Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|3.1%
|2.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 84.3%. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|Cannae Holdings Inc.
|-2.47%
|0%
|18.32%
|41.89%
|26.43%
|49.77%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.
Summary
Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
