Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s results

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $12.83, while its potential upside is 45.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.