Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.