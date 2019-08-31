Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
