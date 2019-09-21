Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

Since Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 35.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.57% and 83.6% respectively. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.