Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.88
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
