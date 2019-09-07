Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.88 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.