Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.46 N/A -1.03 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.