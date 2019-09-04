Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.26 N/A -1.03 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund