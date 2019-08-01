Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.46 N/A -1.03 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.