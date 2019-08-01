Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.46
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.
