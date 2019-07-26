Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.33
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|-1.09%
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|2.05%
|-3.31%
|12.61%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
