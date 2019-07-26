Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.33 N/A -1.03 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund -1.09% -0.07% 2.63% 2.05% -3.31% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund