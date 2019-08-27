Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.11
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
