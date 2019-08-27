Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.11 N/A -1.03 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.