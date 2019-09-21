Reviewing Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)’s and Its Peers results

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) is a company in the Diversified Investments industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has 24.45% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 14 12.63 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.20 2.92

The peers have a potential upside of 113.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.7% 2.71% 4.96% 10.02% 8.69% 14.67% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 6 factors.