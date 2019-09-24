Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s results

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.57 N/A 0.70 22.06 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.41 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, which is potential 0.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.