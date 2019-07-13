Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.95 N/A 0.70 21.49 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.