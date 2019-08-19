Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.75 N/A 0.70 22.06 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 0%. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.